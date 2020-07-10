Police ask for public’s help to find missing Brighton boy

Sussex Police today issued a plea for the public’s help to find a missing teenage boy.

The force said this afternoon (Friday 10 July): “There are concerns for the safety and welfare of a missing 17-year-old boy from Brighton.

“Jack Winstanley has connections throughout Brighton and Hove and also in Newhaven.

“He is white, 6ft, of slim build with short brown hair.

“Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting 47200104389.”