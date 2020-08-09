Computer fraudster scams almost £8k from Brighton woman

A bogus caller pretending to be from Amazon scammed almost £8,000 from a woman in Hove, Sussex Police said.

The force said: “A 60-year-old woman in Brighton was contacted by a man purporting to be a security technician from Amazon and said her online security was at risk.

“She was told had been hacked by someone in California and her IP address was not secure.

“The victim was advised to download an app which then gave scammers access to her computer.

“They took her financial and personal details and transferred £7,900 from her accounts.

“The victim realised and contacted police.”

The case was one of dozens to have prompted Sussex Police to issue a warning to beware of fraudsters calling about computer security, saying: “Sussex Police is urging people to be wary of software scams.

“The force has received 77 reports from vulnerable victims so far this year, with losses totalling £154,454. The average loss has been around £2,000.

“The scam typically involves the victim being told they have been hacked or their computer has a virus.

“They’re advised they need to install software, pay money or hand over details to protect their device from further damage.

“An 80-year-old man in Rye received a call saying his computer had viruses and security issues.

“The victim thought this was odd as he had paid around £600 a few months ago to McAfee for anti-virus and computer protection, which was a three-year subscription.

“The fraudster persuaded the victim to give remote access to the computer and asked him to transfer £900 via Moneygram to sort out the problem.

“The victim returned to his computer to find that he could not enter is password and had been locked out of it.”

Financial safeguarding officer PC Bernadette Lawrie said: “Please be wary if you receive an unsolicited call about the security of your computer.

“There are fraudsters out there who will try to capitalise on your concern to financially profit.

“We’re urging people to be careful make sure you know who you’re talking to.

“Remember, computer firms do not make unsolicited phone calls to help you fix your computer.

“Fraudsters make these phone calls to try to steal from you and damage your computer with malware.

“Treat all unsolicited phone calls with scepticism and don’t give out any personal information.

“If you feel pressured, hang up and talk it through with a friend or family member.”

Sussex Police also said that its advice for anyone who received an unsolicited call included