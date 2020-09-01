Man held after armed police storm Brighton flat

A man has been arrested after armed police stormed a flat in Brighton in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday 1 September).

Some neighbours reported hearing what sounded like gunshots but the noise was a “distraction device” deployed by police just before they stormed the flat.

Sussex Police said: “A man has been arrested following an incident in Brighton.

“Police were called by ambulance to report of a man making threats with a knife inside a property in Roedale Court, Upper Hollingdean Road, Brighton, at 11.55pm on Monday (31 August).

“Armed and specialist officers attended to secure the building and bring paramedics to safety.

“A distraction device was used and officers safely detained the suspect.

“A 33-year-old man was arrested and has been taken into custody for questioning.

“No injuries have been reported.”

Chief Inspector Jon Carter said: “This is being treated as an isolated incident and there is not any threat to the wider community.

“Thank you to local residents for their patience and understanding as there may have been some disruption in the early hours while this incident was ongoing.

“Anyone with information can report online or call 101, quoting Operation Chervil.”