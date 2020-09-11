BHASVIC student tests positive for coronavirus

A year 13 student at BHASVIC has tested positive for the coronavirus, the college said today (Friday 11 September).

The principal William Baldwin communicated promptly with public health officials, colleagues, parents, pupils and the media.

The student was understood to have spent only 90 minutes at BHASVIC (Brighton, Hove And Sussex VI Form College) on Wednesday (9 September), in Dyke Road, Hove.

The college said: “We have notified staff, parents and students of a confirmed case of covid-19 at BHASVIC.

“Student and staff safety is of paramount importance to us. We have stringently followed government guidelines and are working closely with the public health team and the college remains open.

“The student who tested positive attended A2 Welcome Day on Wednesday.

“The college immediately initiated our robust plans for dealing with a confirmed case, alerting Public Health England and Brighton and Hove City Council.

“Chair of governors, Sandra Prail, said she is absolutely assured that the management team are effectively implementing agreed procedures and that she is confident that the college remains safe for staff and students.

“A small number of students have been contacted individually and asked to self-isolate as a result of the confirmed case.”

Mr Baldwin said: “We understand the anxiety that this news will cause our college community and I want to reassure staff, parents and students that we have stringently followed government guidelines and are working closely with the public health team.

“This remains an isolated case as far as we are currently aware.

“It is important that we continue to provide education on-site to our students and, in order to maintain this, I cannot stress enough the absolute necessity of maintaining social distancing and good hygiene at all times.”

Earlier more cases were confirmed at the neighbouring Cardinal Newman Catholic School.