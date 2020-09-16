Brighton man jailed for brutal attack in town centre shop

A Brighton man has been jailed after a brutal attack in a shop left his 39-year-old victim with head injuries including a fractured eye socket.

Kamil Kaminski, also known as Kamil Keen, 22, of Elmore Road, Brighton, was jailed for 42 weeks in total for the attack as well as for a number of driving offences.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Wednesday 16 September): “A man has been jailed for a series of offences including assault where he punched his victim to the ground in Brighton.

“Kamil Kaminski, 22, of Elmore Road, Brighton, who was wanted by police in connection with the assault, was arrested and charged on Friday (11 September).

“He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (12 September) and pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at the Co-op in St James’s Street on Thursday 9 July.

“His victim suffered a facial injury.

“He also pleaded guilty to taking a Piaggio scooter without the owner’s consent, failing to comply with traffic signals, driving without insurance and a licence in Elmore Road on Thursday 2 April this year.

“He also admitting forging a driving licence.

“Kaminski was sentenced to 42 weeks’ imprisonment, banned from driving or applying for a driving licence for 16 months and ordered to pay £500 compensation.

Detective Inspector Ian Still said: “We were looking for Kaminski for a number of weeks and he thought he could evade us but as this result shows we were determined to pursue him and bring him to justice.”