Brighton & Hove Albion on song as Potter works out ‘Toon’

Newcastle United 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 3

Albion romped to victory at St James Park with goals from Neal Maupay and Aaron Connolly.

Albion were awarded after just three minutes as Tariq Lamptey was hauled down in the box and Maupay put the horror of Leicester last season behind him and slotted the ball past Karl Darlowto put Albion in front.

Just minutes later Lamptey and Leandro Trossard combined brilliantly, Trossard crossing in low for Maupay to sidefoot home a second. – originally ruled offside by the assistant referee the goal was reinstated by the VAR officials.

Lamptey was all over the pitch, brilliantly dispossessing Callum Wilson at one end , then running on to an Yves Bissouma through ball and almost getting in a shot at the other.

Bissouma saw a good effort to make it three fly just over, then near the end of the half Lamptey saw a shot from a tight angle almost sneak through Darlow’s legs.