Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Manchester United 1

Albion are level with United but could be a least two in front.

Leandro Trossard has hit the post twice for Albion both left and right hand.

But it wad Tariq Lamptey who won a penalty for Albion after being clumsily bundled over by Bruno Fernandes.

Neal Maupay hit a sublime chipped penalty to put the Seagulls in front.

Matic appeared to strike Aaron Connolly in the face from the re-start but only received a yellow card.

Minutes after Albion went in front was Harry Maguire and Lewis Dunk tussled in the six yard box from a United free kick the ball clipping off Dunk’s heel to make it 1-1