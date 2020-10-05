Three people arrested after car set alight in Hove overnight

Three people have been arrested after a car was set alight close to Hove Park overnight.

Sussex Police said: “Three people have been arrested after a car was set alight in Hove.

“Police were called to Goldstone Crescent at around 2.10am on Monday (5 October) to reports of two parked vehicles on fire.

“It was quickly established that one vehicle had been set on fire deliberately and that the fire had then spread to a second vehicle parked behind it.

“Early inquiries led officers to stop a car in Eastbourne less than an hour after the initial call came in.

Three people were arrested – a woman and a man on suspicion of arson and a woman on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

“All three remain in custody at this time.

“Police investigating the matter want to hear from anyone who was in the area of Goldstone Crescent at the time of the fire.

“They particularly want to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time or who has any CCTV or doorbell cameras that may have captured any relevant footage.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 65 of 05/10.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”