Brighton PC arrested over theft of drugs from evidence store



A policeman is being investigated for stealing drugs from police evidence stores.

The young constable was arrested in April and has been suspended from duty since then.

It’s not known which drugs are alleged to have been taken, but they are class C, which includes diazepam, GHB and GBL.

A Sussex Policeman said: “A police constable based at Brighton and Hove has been arrested and is being investigated for possession of a Class C drug and theft.

“The 27-year-old man was arrested on Saturday, April 4 and since been released under investigation while enquiries continue. He is suspended from duty.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said it was aware of the allegations, which it had sent to Sussex Police for local investigation.