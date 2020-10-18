Half time with Hodges Crystal Palace 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Albion are some how behind to Crystal Palace after Wilfried Zaha dispatched a 19th-minute penalty.

Tariq Lamptey was adjudged to have pulled back Michy Batshuayi.

Albion have had a whole host of chances to score including efforts from Neal Maupay, Ben White and Adam Lallana.

The Seagulls could certainly do with new attacking impetus up front with the introduction of new signing Danny Welbeck looking a good fit for the next match.