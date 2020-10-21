Police seek help finding missing Hove woman

Sussex Police today issued a public appeal for help finding a missing woman from Hove.

The force said: “Police are searching for missing Hove woman Amy Easton.

“The 27-year-old woman was reported missing on Tuesday (October 20) having last been seen in Shoreham on Monday, October 5.

“She is known to have links to the Worthing and Brighton areas.

“Amy is white, 5ft 6in of slim build.

“She has recently dyed her hair from blonde to brown, and has tattoos on both her arms and legs.

“When last seen, she was wearing jeans, a blue jacket and brown leather shoes.

“Anyone who sees her or who has any information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1287 of 20/10.”