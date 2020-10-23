Robbery suspect arrested in Brighton

A man suspected of carrying out a robbery in Brighton has been arrested by Sussex Police.

The force said: “Police investigating a robbery have arrested a suspect.

“Officers were called to Western Road at 4pm on Thursday (22 October) following a report that a man had his phone, shoes and jacket stolen by a suspect after being driven from London Road station to the Waitrose car park where he was assaulted.

“The victim – a 19-year-old man – sought help from members of the public and called police.

“The suspect and victim are believed to be known to each other.

“A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and kidnap and remains in custody for questioning.”

Detective Inspector Glenn Taylor said: “We will not tolerate violence in our city and are working quickly to establish the circumstances of this event.

“Anyone who witnessed what happened or who has any information which may assist with inquiries can report online or call 101 quoting 877 of 22/10.”