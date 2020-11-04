Duchess of Cornwall zooms Bevy regulars to celebrate meals on wheels



The Duchess of Cornwall had to cancel a planned trip to The Bevy this week because of the looming lockdown – but zoomed in for a virtual visit instead.

Her Royal Highness was due to come to the Bevendean community pub to celebrate its meals on wheels service, which launched during March’s lockdown.

The visit, to mark this year’s Meals on Wheels Week, was called off after it became clear over the weekend that a lockdown was imminent.

Instead, the duchess spoke over video call to some of the pub’s meals on wheels regulars.

One, Len told her: “You’re the most important person I’ve ever met, apart from Tommy Steele.”

Helen Jones, general manager of The Bevy and co-ordinator of Bevy Meals on Wheels, said: “The Duchess’

virtual visit to The Bevy has been wonderful and we’re overwhelmed that our community pub has been

recognised in this way.

“It has been a fantastic, memorable occasion of our team and community to enjoy, and really lifted spirits as we re-enter lockdown.

“The setting up of Bevy Meals on Wheels was vitally important. Running two weekly Lunch Clubs, Friday

Friends and Bridge the Gap, and a Dementia café, we were very aware of the existing social isolation and

loneliness among local seniors and we knew lockdown would make this worse.

“We had to continue to offer them support and with our connections into the local community and our established kitchen and relationship with FareShare, we were able to hit the ground running.

“As word got around, we quickly gained more ‘customers’ and we now have a more diverse group of local

residents on our delivery lists. As well as our ‘known seniors’ we are serving individuals and families with health and financial issues.

“As we continue to live in very uncertain times, we’re making social contact at a safe distance and finding out what people need as well as providing a little bit of structure and connection to the outside world and letting people know that they are cared about.”

The call was hosted by the chair of the National Association of Care Catering (NACC), Sue Cawthray.

She said: “It was an absolute honour to host Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall virtually. We were thrilled that given the current situation that The Duchess was able to still meet with us for Meals on Wheels Week in a safe way.

“We’re very grateful for the valuable support The Duchess has given to the event and the NACC’s work to highlight the vital role Meals on Wheels services play in the community, and especially during the pandemic.

“As the number of elderly and vulnerable people living in the community has increased significantly as a

direct result of Covid-19, demand on Meals on Wheels services have increased up to 30%.

“Up and down the country services have adapted and innovated to ensure the physical and mental wellbeing of the elderly, vulnerable and isolated living in the community continue to be cared for.

“And as second lockdowns take effect the need for the vital service is escalated. As well as delivering a daily nutritious meal, they also deliver important wellbeing checks, information and a friendly face to break the loneliness, which is intensified by lockdown.

“And it’s not just established Meals on Wheels services that have been our heroes, we have also seen many in the hospitality sector use their skills and facilities to support those in need.

“The Bevy is a fantastic example of this, and it’s been a privilege to introduce the wonderful community resource to The Duchess.

“The pandemic has put a spotlight on the importance of the Meals on Wheels service and we must

continue to protect it for future generations.

“An honorary member of the NACC since 2009, The Duchess’ continued support of our work will have a significant impact in achieving this.”