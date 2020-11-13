App will scrap trips to the tip to bin unwanted phones, laptops and electrics

A new online app could save thousands of people from Brighton and Hove a trip to the tip to scrap their old and unwanted electrical items.

It was set up after the success of the Tech-Takeback service which has been working in partnership with Brighton and Hove City Council’s Cityclean operation for the past three years.

The council said that the free new service would mean that people could get rid of their old electrics from the comfort of their home.

It said: “The new online app service aims to collect 10,000 unwanted electrical items and provide at least 500 reused electricals to residents within the first year of operation

“Residents now have a free and easy way to dispose of unwanted electrical items like laptops, mobile phones and small appliances while helping charities and the environment.

“A new service – the first of its kind in the country – has been set up in Brighton and Hove where people can simply book online through a special app and have their old tech or electricals collected from their doorstep.

“Goods that are working or can be refurbished or upgraded will be donated to charity. Anything that can’t be saved will be dismantled and recycled responsibly.

“Importantly, people can be reassured that any items with personal information stored on them – like PCs, mobiles and laptops – will have the data completely wiped by professional security experts.

“The new scheme follows on from the hugely successful Tech-Takeback service that has been running a series of ‘e-collection pop-up events’ in partnership with the council’s Cityclean service for the last three years.

“During that time, a total of 600 residents have donated more than 5,300 items of tech, with over 2,500 items data erased and many of these recycled.

“Approximately 250 pieces of tech have been distributed to a number of charities for reuse, repair and upcycling, including the Sussex Homeless Support Charity, the Green Centre, the National Tech4Good Awards, the Bevy Community Pub, Artists at Bloomtown Festival, Brighton Pride HQ and Screwed Sculptures.

“Although the pop-ups were extremely popular, it meant people had to take their unwanted tech to a certain place to drop it off.

“Now, residents don’t even need to leave their homes as we’ll come and collect the items once an appointment is booked.

“Just download the ZeroNet app here or from the Tech-Takeback website, book a collection appointment and the Tech-Takeback staff will collect from your doorstep – all done within covid social distancing and safety measures.

“A full list of the items we collect can be viewed here.”

Councillor Amy Heley, who chairs the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee, said: “This is a fantastic service and one that benefits everybody involved.

“Residents know their unwanted goods are either being donated to charities, to people less able to afford technology or are being recycled in an environmentally-friendly way.

“That means the charities or other residents benefit, as does the environment. The other great thing is people don’t even have to leave their homes to dispose of their unwanted goods.”

The council said: “The service, called RevaluElectricals, is funded by new not-for-profit organisation Material Focus.

“RevaluElectricals is run by Tech-Takeback Ltd and the ZeroNet with support from the council’s Cityclean service and the Recycle Your Electricals campaign.”

Tech-Takeback managing director Dr David Greenfield and the ZeroNet’s founder and chief executive Paul McSweeney said: “We’re excited to launch the first app-based collection of end-of-use electricals in England, known as RevaluElectricals.

“Residents can now donate unwanted tech for a second life, if feasible, in the knowledge that their data will be securely erased, together with other small household electricals.

“Reusable items donated will be shared via our reuse partners including Digital Brighton and Hove and Freegle.

“The new service makes it easy to donate, with collection from the resident’s home booked via the free to download ZeroNet app at a time that suits them.

“Residents don’t have to worry about travel, parking or queues. Once booked, our driver will carry out a free collection from your doorstep using our electric van, while remaining compliant with covid-19 social distancing measures.”

Scott Butler, executive director of Material Focus, added: “This project is vital to ensuring we make good use of our old electricals. Whether they are reused or recycled, these items contain valuable materials that will otherwise be lost forever.

“Our research has shown that in the UK we are hoarding more than 527 million small electrical items, an average of 20 per household, which is why we have recently launched our Recycle Your Electricals campaign.

“We’re delighted to be working with Tech-Takeback. The innovative app is why we chose to work with them as it will be key to making it easier for Brighton and Hove residents to reuse and recycle their electricals.”

For more details, visit techtakeback.co.uk.