Concorde 2 announce 14 socially distanced shows!

Brighton’s famous Concorde 2 music and club venue have announced a series of socially distanced events for this December and tickets are on sale right now!

This will surely brighten up your festive season and bring some music back into your lives!

All shows will be fully seated in tables of 6 and tickets are limited to one table per customer.

The Concorde 2 needs your support with this gradual re-opening, so if you fancy a beer please do grab a table for an event.

The venue has stated that “All tickets can be bought in confidence, if the show cannot go ahead for any reason you will receive a full refund including booking fee”.

They have been working really hard to make sure the venue is ready for this new format and you can rest assured that every measure is being taken to ensure you can enjoy your night safely. You can read the Concorde 2’s Covid guidelines HERE.

For the list of shows and tickets visit the Concorde 2 website – www.concorde2.co.uk