Vandal fined over £5k train graffiti
A vandal has been landed with a court bill of £568 after spraying graffiti on a Brighton train.
Richard Markwick, 30, vandalised the Govia Thameslink Railway train while it was in sidings at Dyke Road on 21 February, 2018.
On 26 November, Brighton Magistrates Court was told he caused £5,326 of damage.
A GTR spokesman said: “Train graffiti is straightforward vandalism. Not only is it very costly to clean off and repair, but it takes trains out of service, inconveniencing hundreds or thousands of passengers.
“Worst of all, by trespassing on the railway the vandals put their own lives at great risk. We work closely with the British Transport Police to prosecute these criminals and welcome this judgement.”
At court, Markwick, of Angola Road, Worthing, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage.
He was fined £153, ordered to pay compensation of £300, a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.
A collection order was made, for £60 a month starting in January next year.
3 Comments
£300 compensation for over £5k damage?
Was the judge on drugs??
First of all let’s congratulate those concerned for investing in people and systems which enabled a criminal from Worthing to be caught and convicted for a crime committed in Brighton & Hove!
That said one does wonder about the relatively small amount of compensation ordered by the magistrates.
It sounds as though whatever lawyers Govia instructed might have ticked a ‘Compensation’ box on the prosecution papers, without realising the magistrates might not have the power (or the inclination?) to impose compensation of £5k?
Instead of asking the magistrates to award compensation Govia, or perhaps their insurers, might have done better to use the fact of the criminal conviction to seek a civil court-order for the full £5k plus?
Also; in the arcane world of ancient and modern transport law one wonders what possibilities there might be to ban the crim from travelling by public transport?
Yet anther ludicrously feeble fine. He should have been made to pay the full amount, as well as being given a prison sentence. What sort of message is this giving out to other would be vandals? And it would be interesting to know what other incidents of vandalism he has created.