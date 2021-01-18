Police arrest man suspected of vandalising cars in Brighton

A man suspected of vandalising cars near the Seven Dials in the early hours of this morning has been arrested, Sussex Police said today (Monday 18 January).

The force appealed for witnesses and any camera footage and said: “Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a report of damaged vehicles in Brighton.

“Officers were called to Chatham Place at 12.30am on Monday (18 January) to report of a man keying cars and behaving in an aggressive manner.

“A 49-year-old man was swiftly arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and assault by beating and remains in custody for questioning.”

Inspector Dee Wells said: “We take reports of this nature very seriously and I would like to thank our officers for their fast work in arresting a suspect.

“At this time we are not connecting this incident to previous reports of damage to cars in the Portslade area last year.

“Our priority is keeping members of members of the public safe and feeling safe and we will take robust action against those who cause harm in our local communities.

“We are particularly interested to hear from any witnesses or anybody with CCTV around the location of Chatham Place, which may help with our inquiries.

“Anyone with information about this incident can report it to us online or by calling 101, quoting 22 of 18/01.”