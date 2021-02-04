brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Driver jailed for life for Brighton seafront murder

Posted On 04 Feb 2021 at 11:48 am
A man has been jailed for life for murder after he drove a car straight into three friends on Brighton seafront, killing one of them.

Iftekhar Khondaker

His brother was jailed for three years for assisting an offender after he helped his brother to escape the scene of the crime.

Iftekhar Khondaker, 34, did not turn up to court as he was sentenced to a minimum term of 26 years before he can be considered for parole.

His brother Irfan Khondaker, 27, also failed to appear, staying instead in his cell at Lewes Prison.

Iftekhar Khondaker had recently been released from prison on licence, having been jailed for 11 years for using a car as a weapon to drive into someone else, injuring him, in 2014.

In the early hours of Sunday 1 December 2019, Khondaker drove a BMW at 20-year-old Suel Delgado and two of his friends on the A259 Marine Parade.

Suel Delgado’s mother said: “I still can’t believe that I buried my son. It’s too much pain. I’ve lost ant hope. I miss him so much.”

The two friends, Zakir Khan, 19, and his cousin Azaan Khan, 23, suffered life-threatening and life-changing injuries.

A short while before the murder the Khondaker brothers had become involved in an argument with a group that included his three victims.

He was convicted by a jury at Hove Crown Court last month.

