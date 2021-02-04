Suspected hand grenade detonated in Hove
A suspected hand grenade was blown up in Hove last night (Wednesday 3 February).
It was found in trees and foliage in a park that is popular with dog walkers.
The grenade was uncovered in Three Cornered Copse, between Dyke Road Avenue, Goldstone Crescent, Woodland Avenue and Woodland Drive.
Sussex Police set up a 100-yard cordon while waiting for bomb disposal experts to arrive.
Neighbours reported hearing a loud bang when the grenade was destroyed.
The force said: “Police were called shortly before 2pm on Wednesday (3 February) to a report of a suspected grenade found in a wooded area of Three Cornered Copse, Hove.
“Officers attended and put a 100m cordon in place while Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) attended the scene.
“A controlled explosion was carried out and the scene was cleared as of 7.15pm.”
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.