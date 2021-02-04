Suspected hand grenade detonated in Hove

A suspected hand grenade was blown up in Hove last night (Wednesday 3 February).

It was found in trees and foliage in a park that is popular with dog walkers.

The grenade was uncovered in Three Cornered Copse, between Dyke Road Avenue, Goldstone Crescent, Woodland Avenue and Woodland Drive.

Sussex Police set up a 100-yard cordon while waiting for bomb disposal experts to arrive.

Neighbours reported hearing a loud bang when the grenade was destroyed.

The force said: “Police were called shortly before 2pm on Wednesday (3 February) to a report of a suspected grenade found in a wooded area of Three Cornered Copse, Hove.

“Officers attended and put a 100m cordon in place while Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) attended the scene.

“A controlled explosion was carried out and the scene was cleared as of 7.15pm.”