Two men charged with stealing motorbike in Brighton

Two men have been charged with stealing a motorbike in Brighton and attacking the bike’s owner.

Sussex Police said today (Friday 5 February): “Police investigating the theft of a motorcycle in Brighton have charged two men.

“At 2.15pm on Wednesday (3 February), officers were called to Stanmer Villas following a report of men in a white Transit van taking a motorcycle from outside a property.

“The victim, a 55-year-old man, attempted to prevent the motorcycle being taken and was assaulted, suffering injuries to his face and body which required hospital treatment.

“The suspects drove off towards Stanmer Park at speed and the motorcycle was reportedly ejected from the vehicle.

“The suspect van continued in the direction of the A27 before being located by officers with assistance from the Gatwick Firearms Unit and the Dog Unit in Lingfield, Surrey.

“The Specialist Enforcement Unit was also involved in the response.

“Two suspects decamped from the vehicle and were tracked across muddy fields before being arrested.

“Following an investigation from Brighton CID and the Neighbourhood Response Team the suspects were charged.

“Jack Jones, 18, of Framlingham Crescent, London, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH).

“Jack Winstanley, 18, of Widdicombe Way, Brighton, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

“They were both remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (5 February).”