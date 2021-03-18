Bogus council worker stole £100 from disabled OAP



A conman posed as a council officer to get inside a disabled OAP’s house and steal £100 from him.

The 70-year-old man answered the door at his home off Manor Road, Whitehawk, on 18 February, police said as they released the image above today.

The conman said he was a council official of some kind and engaged the resident in friendly and supposedly helpful chat for a while before leaving.

The man offered to do some shopping and the resident gave him a banknote towards this.

But some time after the man had left the resident discovered that £100 cash had been stolen from his property.

The man police want to talk to is described as white, slim and in his thirties or forties.

Detective Constable James Botting of Brighton CID said: “This was a really nasty theft from a trusting resident and we need to find this man.

“If you think you recognise him, please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 297 of 20/02.”