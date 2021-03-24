brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Shana Grice TV documentary spurs Sussex Police to reiterate drive to tackle stalking

Posted On 24 Mar 2021 at 8:07 pm
Sussex Police reiterated its determination to tackle stalking after a television documentary screened by Sky at the weekend shone a spotlight on the Shana Grice case.

Miss Grice, 19, was murdered in her bedroom at her Portslade home by a former work colleague Michael Lane, who stalked her for months before he killed her.

She called the police after he assaulted her and snatched her phone but she was handed a £90 fine in the form of a fixed penalty notice for wasting police time.

The trial judge Sir Nicholas Green, known as Mr Justice Green, criticised Sussex Police for failing to take seriously Miss Grice’s fears after she reported Lane for his stalking and obsessive behaviour.

The documentary – Murder in Slow Motion: The Shana Grice Story – went out on Sunday night (21 March) on Sky Crime and Now TV.

Today (Wednesday 24 March) the force said: “We are aware of renewed public interest in the murder of Shana Grice following a television documentary.

“We have long accepted we made mistakes in this tragic case and again apologise for the failures highlighted.

“What happened should not have happened and we have learned many lessons.

“We have since invested more resource, delivered better training and improved processes to prevent this from happening to anyone else.

“We are committed to protecting our communities and to preventing violence, sexual violence and controlling behaviour against women and girls.

“Since they were introduced in January 2020, Sussex Police has issued more ‘stalking protection orders’ than anywhere else in the country.

“The response to Shana’s case was subject to a number of independent reviews by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, Brighton and Hove Safe In the City Partnership and Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire Service (HMICFRS).

“We have undertaken all of the recommendations made.

Shana Grice

“Three police officers faced misconduct hearings and a further three police officers and three members of police staff received management advice and training.

“Of the three that underwent hearings, one case of gross misconduct was found proved, one was not and the third faced internal proceedings and was given a final written warning for conduct.

“We remain committed to further improvements and we encourage women to come forward with the knowledge that our officers and staff are better trained and will take all reports seriously.

“You can report stalking or harassment online, by calling 101 or in person at your local police station.

“Always call 999 if you are in danger.

“Many support services for women are available in Sussex and these can be found on the Sussex Safe Space website.”

