Patient goes missing from Brighton hospital

A patient has gone missing from a Brighton hospital, prompting an urgent search by police.

The 87-year-old Peacehaven man was on foot and heading for the seafront.

Sussex Police said: “Police are urgently searching for Patrick Connelly, 87, who walked out of the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, at 2.25pm on Monday 29 March.

“There is serious concern for his health.

“Patrick, who lives in Peacehaven, is white, 5ft 8in, balding, of medium build, wearing a grey jumper over a blue check shirt, beige trousers and brown shoes, carrying a plastic bag.

“He left on foot towards the seafront and may have turned to walk east.

“Anyone who sees him is asked to call 999 right away quoting serial 696 of 29/03.”