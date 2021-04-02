Two suspected kidnappers face court after arrests in Brighton and Hove

Two men who were arrested in the Brighton and Hove area have been brought before a court and remanded in custody.

Lavdrim Ismaili, 27, and Arben Lleshi, 30, were arrested by police investigating an aggravated break in where axe-wielding burglars kidnapped a man, having forced their way into a cannabis farm.

Ismaili, of London Road, Southampton, and Lleshi, of White Star Place, Southampton, have been charged with kidnap.

After their arrest, police searched a semi-detached house in Gleton Avenue, in Hangleton.

And Hampshire Constabulary said that the kidnap victim had been found.

About 100 to 150 cannabis plants were found at the cannabis farm – in St Andrew’s Road in Southampton – along with a number of bags containing cannabis. The street value was estimated to be £40,000.

Ismaili and Lleshi appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court and were remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Crown Court on Friday 16 April.

Hampshire Constabulary said: “Five men have already been charged with offences relating to this incident.

“Spartak Demiraj, 30, of Brittania Road, in Southend, Brixiado Halilaj, 20, of Portland Street, Southampton, and Zef Gjoka, 29, of Nightingale Road, Southampton, have each been charged with kidnap.

“Aranit Topalli, 27, of St Andrew’s Road, Southampton, has been charged with kidnap and producing class B drugs.

“Armando Topalli, 27, of John Thornycroft Road, Southampton, has been charged with kidnap and possession of a firearm with intent.

“All five men appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 16 March and have been remanded to next appear at Southampton Crown Court on Friday 16 April.

…

“Four other men were also initially arrested in connection with the incident.

A 37-year-old man, from Tottenham, in London, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary. He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

A 43-year-old man, from Tottenham, in London, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary. He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

A 41-year-old man, from Southampton, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, kidnap and producing class B drugs. He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

A 69-year-old man, from Southampton, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, kidnap and being concerned in the supply of class B drugs. He has been released from custody on police bail with conditions while our inquiries continue.

…

“We continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at around the time of the incident or has any information that may assist our investigation to call us on 101 quoting 44210092064.

“Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555111.”