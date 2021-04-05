Missing Brighton girl found safe and well

A missing girl from Brighton has been found safe and well.

Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help finding 16-year-old Macy Rudwick yesterday (Sunday 4 April).

She had been missing since Thursday lunchtime.

She was found shortly after the police issued their public appeal for help to locate her.

The force said: “Good news! Macy Rudwick, who had been reported missing from Brighton, has been found safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who cared and shared our appeal.”