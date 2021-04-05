Missing Brighton girl found safe and well
A missing girl from Brighton has been found safe and well.
Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help finding 16-year-old Macy Rudwick yesterday (Sunday 4 April).
She had been missing since Thursday lunchtime.
She was found shortly after the police issued their public appeal for help to locate her.
The force said: “Good news! Macy Rudwick, who had been reported missing from Brighton, has been found safe and well.
“Thank you to everyone who cared and shared our appeal.”
