Police appeal for witnesses to car crash in Brighton

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to a car crash in Brighton as officers try to establish exactly what happened.

The crash happened by the Downs Hotel crossroads, in Woodingdean, about half an hour after Sussex Police received a call about someone driving dangerously.

The force issued a plea today (Tuesday 6 April) for witnesses or dashcam footage and said: “Police investigating a report of dangerous driving in Rottingdean are appealing for witnesses.

“Officers were called around 11.15am on Sunday 21 March to reports of a silver Peugeot driving dangerously in Park Road.

“At 11.45am that day, police were called to a collision involving a silver Peugeot at the junction of Falmer Road and Warren Way.

“A man was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs and has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

“Officers investigating both reports are appealing for any witnesses who saw a silver Peugeot being driven erratically in Park Road or the surrounding area on Sunday 21 March.

“Anyone with any information, or anyone who may have any relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 472 of 21/03.”