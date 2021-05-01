Two die after A27 crash

Two people died after a crash on the A27 at Lewes last night (Friday 30 April).

Sussex Police said: “Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses to a double fatal collision in Lewes.

“Police are investigating a three-vehicle eastbound collision on the A27 near the Ashcombe roundabout which occurred at around 10.20pm on Friday (30 April).

“The collision involved a black Audi S5, a silver Audi TT and a silver Ford Transit van.

“The occupants of the Audi S5, a 39-year-old man from Lewes and a 33-year-old man from Brighton, were taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, where they later died as a result of the injuries sustained. Next of kin have been informed.

“The driver of the Ford Transit van suffered a serious injury but is in a stable condition in hospital.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage of the incident.

“Officers would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the Audi vehicles prior to the collision, which may have been travelling with a white Audi S3.

“If you have information to assist the police investigation please email quoting Operation Woodman.

“A 30-year-old man from Lewes has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, drug driving and possession of drugs.

“A 29-year-old man from Lewes was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

“Both men remain in custody while the investigation is ongoing.”