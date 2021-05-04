PC charged with dangerous driving over Bear Road crash

A policeman has been charged with dangerous driving over a crash which left a pedestrian with serious leg injuries.

PC Louie Wellfare, 28, will appear at Brighton Magistrates Court this Thursday.

He was driving a police car which crashed into a wall on 17 July, 2019, seriously injuring local man Andy Gunn.

Mr Gunn was reportedly returning from feeding his horses when the crash happened at 7.40am.

The police car was responding to an incident involving the theft of a motocross bike from Stanmer Park.

A 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were later arrested by armed police in the car park of Bevendean Primary School. Both were later released without charge.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said today: “Our investigation began in July 2019 and concluded in March 2020.

“In April 2020 we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). The officer was notified of the CPS’ charging decision on 25 March 2021.”