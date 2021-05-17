Drunk in court for trying to get past Kemp Town shooting cordon

A drunk who tried to get past a cordon put in place after a shooting in Kemp Town found himself in court.

Thomas Kelman, 35, admitted being drunk and disorderly and trying to get past the cordon in St James’s Street when he appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting at the April 29 hearing, Sandra Hawkins said: “He had been drinking with a group in St James’s Street.

“Because of an unrelated police incident, the road was closed.

Due to the fact he was drunk, he was unable to accept he could not walk down the road.

An officer on duty had to stop him, and he started shouting and swearing and was at one point pushed away by the arresting officer.

“He was given numerous opportunities to move on but carried on his abusive behaviour to officers.”

The road had been closed earlier that morning after reports of gunfire and an assault in nearby Rock Place. The victim was later found unharmed.

When Kelman approached the cordon, the suspects were still at large.

Kelman, of Norton Road, Hove, was given a conditional discharge and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £22 and costs of £85.

Savanna Harby, 19, and Kai Palmer, 22, have been charged with various firearms offences in connection with the shooting.