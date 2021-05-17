Man charged over Brighton Station bomb threat



A man has been charged after a bomb threat at Brighton railway station yesterday morning.

Police were called at 3.49am to a report of a man claiming to be in possession of an explosive device outside the station.

A man was swiftly detained by officers at the scene. The station was temporarily closed to the public and a cordon was set up as a safety precaution while police carried out an extensive area search.

No explosive device was found but two knives were recovered.

Corey Moss, 27, of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts of possession of a bladed article in a public place. He has been remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (May 17).