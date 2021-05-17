editor@brightonandhovenews.org
We never gave up the fight for justice, says Babes in the Wood girl’s cousin

Posted On 17 May 2021 at 10:04 pm
The cousin of Nicola Fellows – one of the Babes in the Wood murdered in 1986 – said today that the families had never given up the fight for justice.

Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway

Lorna Clary spoke after Jennifer Johnson was convicted of perjury for the lies that she told at Russell Bishop’s trial in 1987 – a year after the murders in Wild Park, Brighton.

Bishop was acquitted at Lewes Crown Court and her lies were credited with playing in a part in the terrible miscarriage of justice which took 32 years to put right.

He went on to attack another girl, in 1990, sexually assaulting the seven-year-old and leaving her for dead at the Devil’s Dyke.

The families of the two nine-year-old Babes in the Wood – Nicola and her best friend Karen Hadaway – campaigned successfully for a change in the law of double jeopardy.

This meant that Bishop could be retried for the killings and, thanks to advances in forensic science, he was finally convicted and jailed for life in 2018.

After the guilty verdicts today – for perjury and perverting justice – Lorna Clary said: “We stand here again, two families united in grief and united in our continued 34-year fight for justice.

“We are relieved and grateful at the guilty verdict today. It is one more piece of truth, one more piece of the puzzle.

“Jennifer Johnson blatantly perverted the course of justice for our beautiful girls Nicola and Karen, as well as for the then seven-year-old little girl who suffered immensely in the wake of Bishop’s wrongful acquittals.

“The wheels of justice are large and they turn incredibly slowly. Justice has finally been served on someone who thought she was untouchable.

“Johnson was infatuated with her lover, the paedophile, double child murderer Russell Bishop. She helped him walk free in 1987 with her lies under oath.

Jennie Johnson – Photo courtesy of Brighton Pictures

“Had she not lied, Bishop may have been found guilty. He may not have been free to attack again, which of course he did less than three years after he had been acquitted.

“She had plenty of opportunities to tell the truth during the past 34 years. Instead, she took the coward’s way out.

Karen Hadaway’s mother Michelle Johnson, seated, with Lorna Clary, Lyndsey Hadaway, Emma Heffron and Richie Hadaway

“The now defunct News of the World (News UK) also provided encouragement for Johnson to lie.

“As a key witness in Bishop’s 1987 trial, she lied knowing that there would be a huge financial reward if Bishop received two acquittals for the double child murders.

“He did indeed receive the wrongful acquittals. The News of the World got their stories. The perpetrators got their payday.

“Our two families were devastated again after those verdicts, yet on the same evening, Johnson and the Bishops celebrated with a funded champagne dinner at the (Gatwick) Hilton Hotel.

“They should all hang their heads in shame. They all had their part to play. They all have blood on their hands.

Russell Bishop

“We have fought for over three decades to get to this point. We have never given up. During our mission for justice, we helped change the law surrounding double jeopardy.

“We have been actively present with the police and we have kept the memories of Nicola and Karen alive in the public eye.

“We want other historical murder families to take hope from today. Please, never give up. It will seem impossible. It will seem that you have a mountain to climb and more.

“The truth does eventually catch up with those who hide in plain sight.

“We were told, more than once, that we would never get justice. Please take our lessons with you and never, ever give up your fight. Anything and everything is possible.

“We want to thank our police teams and counsel again, without whom we would not be stood here today. We thank them for their tireless work and dedication in this very complex trial.

Murder victims Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway

“This guilty verdict will not bring Nicola and Karen back but we will always carry them in our hearts and memories. Rest in peace, Nicky and Karen. We have kept our promises. We never gave up.”

