Man arrested over e-scooter mugging in Brighton

A man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after another man was mugged for e-scooter in a Brighton street.

The suspect has been bailed and, Sussex Police said, the scooter has been recovered.

The force said yesterday (Thursday 20 May): “Police made an arrest after a man was robbed of his electric scooter in a Brighton street.

“On Wednesday afternoon (19 May), a 62-year-old man was riding his ‘stand-up’ electric scooter in Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, when he was pushed off it by another man who carried it away.

“The victim was shaken but unhurt.

“Following police inquiries, a 21-year old man was arrested later that day on suspicion of the robbery and after being interviewed was released on police bail until Thursday 17 June while inquiries continue.

“Officers also recovered the scooter at a nearby address.

“The scooter is a ‘stand-up’ style machine, not a disability scooter.”