Three Brighton murder suspects face trial by jury

Three men have appeared before a crown court judge charged with murdering a man at a new year party at a squat in Brighton.

They face trial by jury later this year for the murder of Billy Henham, 24, at the squat in North Street, Brighton, in January last year.

The three defendants have yet to enter a formal plea but they were told to return to court on Monday 19 July when they are due to be arraigned.

Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, also said that they would go on trial for an estimated four weeks starting on Monday 22 November.

The defendants are Alize Spence, 18, of Makepeace Road, Northolt, west London, Gregory Hawley, 28, of no fixed address, and Lamech Gordon-Carew, 20, of Cheeseman Close, Hampton, southwest London.

At Lewes Crown Court yesterday (Monday 24 May) the three men were remanded in custody to await their trial.

Last week detectives investigating Billy Henham’s murder issued a public appeal for help to trace another man.

The Operation Gatling team want to speak to Dushane Meikle, 27, who lived in Amberley Drive, in Hangleton.

Mr Henham’s body was found in the North Street building in Thursday 2 January 2020.