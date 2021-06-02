Missing boy believed to be in Brighton

Police are searching for a missing boy who is believed to be in Brighton.

Ahmed Badr

Sussex Police said: “Police are searching for missing 16-year-old Ahmed Badr.

“Ahmed was last seen around 9.15am on Saturday (May 29) in Eastbourne.

“He is believed to have travelled to the Brighton area since then.

“He is 5ft 10in, of slim build, with short black hair with short braids on top.

“When last seen, he was wearing a long-sleeved white sports top with a half-zip collar, black Nike tracksuit bottoms, white Nike air trainers with a black trim, and was carrying a black Nike rucksack.

“Anyone who sees him or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 66 of 30/05.”