Police officer taken to hospital as Hove Lawns gathering broken up

A police officer and another person were taken to hospital this evening (Saturday 5 June) as a gathering of young people on Hove Lawns was broken up.

More than a dozen police vehicles were at the scene along with three ambulances.

Sussex Police said: “We’ve responded to reports of anti-social behaviour involving a large group of people on Hove Lawns and Brunswick Square this evening.

“During this, a police officer was assaulted and a man subsequently arrested.

“The officer and one member of the public have been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Any assault on an emergency services worker is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“We will respond to – and take action against – any reports of disruption or disorder in the city.

“A ‘section 34 dispersal order’ has been put in place which means anyone directed to leave the area by a police officer must do so.

“If they do not, then they commit an offence and may be arrested.

“In the meantime we will maintain a policing presence in the area for community reassurance and seek to identify any further offences committed.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding. Your safety is our priority.”

A first police car parked on Hove prom shortly before 8.30pm and, by 9pm, a second car had parked just behind, with the officers getting out and starting to try to disperse the crowd.

Chief Superintendent Nick May, the Brighton and Hove divisional commander, said: “Such anti-social and in some cases criminal behaviour is not acceptable to the residents of Brighton and Hove nor to Sussex Police. Your local police officers are seeking to keep the peace and keep people safe.”