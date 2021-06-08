Man due in court after Hove Lawns disorder

A man is due to appear before Brighton magistrates charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker during the disorder on Hove Lawns at the weekend.

Jacob Ross, 26, of Church Road, Hove, has also been charged with having a knife in public and having cannabis.

Sussex Police said that he had been released on unconditional bail to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 8 July.

Two teenagers who were arrested have been released under investigation, pending a referral to the Youth Offending Team, the force said.

One of them was a 16-year-old girl, from Brighton, who was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

The other was a 15-year-old boy, also from Brighton, who was arrested on suspicion of obstructing police, failing to comply with a “section 35 order” excluding someone from an area and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Sussex Police also said: “A 53-year-old man, from Hove, arrested on suspicion of affray, has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

“Police will not tolerate unruly drunken behaviour as people gather outdoors this summer.

“Police responded to anti-social behaviour involving a group of about 200 people on Hove Lawns and Brunswick Square on Saturday (5 June) during which an officer was hit in the face with a glass bottle.

“She fell and hit her head on a police car and was knocked unconscious, suffering mild concussion and bruising.”

Chief Inspector Nick Dias said: “We are actively seeking to identify the person responsible for this deplorable crime which could have caused serious injury.

“Our aim is to engage with people where there are concerns, especially where there are young people vulnerable to alcohol and disorder.

“But where people are disorderly and violent, we will be robust in our approach.

“We will be out on high-visibility patrols and where we find young people with alcohol we will intervene in the interest of their welfare. We want people to act responsibly and to keep safe.

“Anyone with any information about the incident where the bottle was thrown, especially anyone who captured it on camera, is asked to report online or call 101, quoting serial 1410 of 05/06.”