Portslade renamed Brighton West in ‘ludicrous’ boundary review

Portslade has been renamed Brighton West by the Boundary Commission in a review of parliamentary constituencies.

The proposal has been condemned as “ludicrous” by those who represent the area.

Hove MP Peter Kyle said: “I’m going to complain about the name. It makes no sense whatsoever.”

And North Portslade councillor Peter Atkinson said: “It’s a total nonsense. It’s an insult to the people of Portslade.

“Someone has got their geographical wires totally and utterly crossed. We’ve always argued that it should be Hove and Portslade.”

The constituency has been known as Hove since it was created in 1950.

The mayor, Councillor Alan Robins, was born in the South Portslade ward that he represents on Brighton and Hove City Council.

When introduced as the mayor of Brighton and Hove, he appears to have trained some crowds to respond “and Portslade” – in the manner of an audience at a Bruce Forsyth show.

Councillor Robins said: “It’s ludicrous. The idea of calling it Brighton West is nonsense. No part of the constituency falls within the Brighton boundary.”

He said that the Boundary Commission wanted to add anything to the current official constituency name of Hove, it should add Hove.

“They can call it what they like, it’ll always be Portslade to me,” Councillor Robins said. “It’s a laughable suggestion and it deserves a laughable response.”

And with his tongue firmly in his cheek, he said: “I’ve always thought of Brighton as a suburb of Portslade rather than the other way round.

“I’m the mayor of Hove, Brighton and Portslade!”

Portslade’s longest-serving councillor Les Hamilton said: “It’s ludicrous. What a lot of nonsense.

“People living in Portslade won’t want to be told they live in Brighton West.

“There’s no need for any change at all but I would agree to it being changed to Hove and Portslade.

“It’s absolute nonsense. My local residents won’t be very happy. They may tolerate the name Hove but they won’t want to be told they live in Brighton.”

Councillor Hamilton was first elected to Portslade Urban District Council before it was subsumed by Hove Borough Council in the 1970s which then merged with Brighton Borough Council in the 1990s.

They took on some of the responsibilities of East Sussex County Council and formed what is now known as Brighton and Hove City Council.

Councillor Hamilton said: “West Brighton used to be the name given to a part of Hove.”

But he had no truck with people in his South Portslade ward even trying to claim that they live in West Hove.

Some confusion had arisen since the Buzz on Boundary Facebook page was set up, particularly among newcomers to the area.

Councillor Hamilton has been quick to remind people that Boundary Road is on the Hove side of the street and Station Road and Carlton Terrace are on the Portslade side.

Citing local historian Judy Middleton, he said: “It was all called Station Road. It was only in 1898 when Hove council and Portslade council were set up that people in Hove changed the name on their side of the road.”

The Boundary Commission said that it welcomed comments on proposed constituency names.

It said: “The Boundary Commission for England (BCE) has published its initial proposals for new constituency boundaries.

“We invite the public to view and provide feedback on the proposed boundaries as part of an eight-week consultation process.

“The 2023 review of parliamentary constituencies was formally launched in January this year.

“The Commission is required to ensure that the number of electors in each constituency is more equal. In doing so, the number of constituencies in England will increase from 533 to 543.

“The Commission is undertaking an independent review of all constituency boundaries in England and will present our final recommendations to Parliament by July 2023.

“Members of the public are encouraged to visit www.bcereviews.org.uk to view maps showing the proposed new boundaries and provide feedback before the consultation closes on Monday 2 August 2021.

“People can comment on anything from where the proposed new boundary lines are to the names of the constituencies.

“There will be a further two rounds of consultation in 2022. Following the conclusion of all three consultation periods, the Commission will look at all the evidence received before forming its final recommendations.”