Two held after gunshots reported in Brighton

Two people have been arrested for having an offensive weapon after gunshots were reported in Brighton this morning (Tuesday 8 June).

Shots were heard shortly before 8am and at least one nursery school in the area – in Whitehawk – advised parents not to take their children in for the time being.

Sussex Police said: “Police responded after a member of public reported hearing what they believed to be gun shots in Manor Hill, Brighton, at 7.50am on Tuesday (8 June).

“A search was carried out of the area and two people were arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and are in custody.

“No one was harmed and no firearm was seen or discovered.”