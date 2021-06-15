Brighton pub fire caused by washing machine

The cause of a fire in a pub in Brighton early this morning (Tuesday 15 June) is thought to have been a washing machine.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said that firefighters were called to tackle the blaze at the Roundhill pub, in Ditchling Road, Brighton, at 1.45am.

Five fire crews turned out to tackle the basement blaze.

Shortly before 3am, the fire service said: “At 1.45am we were called to attend a fire at a public house in Ditchling Road, Brighton.

“We currently have five appliances on scene from Barcombe, Lewes, Roedean, Preston Circus and Hove.

“Firefighters are using four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.”

At just after 9am the fire service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called at 1.45am this morning to reports of a fire alarm sounding at a pub.

“On arrival crews found smoke coming from a basement at the Roundhill in Ditchling Road, Brighton.

“At the height of the incident five fire engines were in attendance.

“Breathing apparatus and hose reel jets were used.

“There are no reports of injuries.

“The fire is believed to have started in a washing machine.”