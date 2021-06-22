Brighton man charged with the murder of Billy Henham

A Brighton man has been charged with the murder of 24-year-old Billy Henham, Sussex Police said this evening (Tuesday 22 June).

Dushane Meikle, 27, of North Street, Brighton, and formerly of Amberley Drive, Hove, is the fourth man to be charged with murdering Mr Henham, who came from Henfield.

Sussex Police said: “A man has been charged with the murder of 24-year-old Billy Henham in Brighton.

“Dushane Meikle, 27, of North Street, Brighton, was arrested on Monday night (21 June) by the force’s Special Enforcement Unit and has now been charged.

“Billy’s body was discovered at a disused building in North Street, Brighton, on Thursday 2 January 2020, after officers attended the property following a report of concern for a person.

“Meikle has been remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (23 June).

“Two men aged 25 and 27 who were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Monday night have been released under investigation.”

Detective Superintendent Alex Geldart, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with Billy’s family and friends at this time.”

Sussex Police added: “Three other men have also been charged with the murder of Billy and were remanded in custody in May.

“These are Alize Spence, 18, of Makepeace Road, Ealing, Lamech Gordon-Carew, 20, of Cheeseman Close, Hampton, and Gregory Hawley, 28, of no fixed address.”