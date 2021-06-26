Woman armed with knife arrested after disturbance at Brighton Marina
A woman with a knife has been arrested after a disturbance was reported at Brighton Marina at lunchtime today (Saturday 26 June).
Sussex Police said: “A woman has been safely detained after officers responded to reports of a disturbance at a restaurant in Brighton Marina.
“Police were called shortly before 1.30pm to reports of a woman in possession of a knife making threats towards staff after they asked her to leave the venue.
“Officers swiftly attended and arrested the 54-year-old woman on suspicion of affray.
“No one was harmed during the incident.
“The woman remains in custody for questioning at this time.”
