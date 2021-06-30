Start of work on restoration of Madeira Terraces edges closer

Long-awaited work on the Madeira Terraces could start next year if councillors give their backing.

They are due to hear about proposals to pick a contractor for the £6 million first phase of the restoration at a meeting tomorrow (Thursday 1 July).

A report is due to go before Brighton and Hove City Council’s Policy and Resources Committee setting out the proposed next steps.

The aim is to restore a stretch of the seafront landmark just to the west of the Concorde 2 to the steps up the cliff opposite Royal Crescent

The grade II* listed terraces closed to the public in 2014 and has been followed by years of campaigning and fundraising by the public.

The report said: “All design work is conscious of addressing the terrace’s grade II* listed status and taking particular care of the historic Green Wall.

“The design work will also give full consideration for how best to include circular economy principles and sustainability into the project, though the options for doing this are limited by the grade II* listed status of the terraces.

“A clear aim of the restoration is to reinstate the much-valued social function of the terrace as a ‘linear stadium’ for viewing events on Madeira Drive.”

A planning application for the restoration work is due to be submitted later this summer.

Council conservation planners and the lead designer Purcell Architects held a pre-application meeting and workshop with Historic England while finalising the plans.

The report said that work on the terraces should start as soon as possible to meet public demand and to ensure access for all to the eastern end of the seafront, particularly to allow for social distancing.

Last year, the Madeira Terrace, Madeira Walk, lift tower and related buildings were added to Historic England’s register of heritage at risk.

The “at risk” status came a year after Historic England upgraded the terrace from grade II to grade II* listed status.

The restoration is due to take place in phases, just as the terraces were originally built in phases from 1890 onwards.

The first phase of the 865-metre-long stretch of seafront arches was built to the east of Royal Crescent from 1890 and then extended to the Aquarium from 1927-29.

The Policy and Resource Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 4pm tomorrow (Thursday 1 July). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.