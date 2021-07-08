Man accused of killing woman by injecting her with heroin and crack



A Brighton man has appeared in court charged with killing a woman by injecting her with heroin and crack cocaine.

John Slattery, 42, is charged with the manslaughter of Zoe Mitchell and administering poison, specifically a mixture of heroin and crack, in Trafalgar Lane, Brighton.

The drugs were injected on 31 October last year, and Miss Mitchell subsequently died a week later, on 7 November.

Another man, Keenan James, 35, is charged with possessing heroin and crack with intent to supply it to Slattery and Miss Mitchell on 31 October in Trafalgar Lane, Brighton.

Slattery, of New Steine Mews, and Keenan, of Lower Rock Gardens, both appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court this morning.

Both were committed to Lewes Crown Court, where they will appear on 5 August.

Both were released on bail, with the condition they reside at the addresses given to court, and engage with the drug treatment they are already receiving.