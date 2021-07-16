Body found on Hove beach

Police are appealing for information after the body of a man was sadly found washed ashore on the beach at Kings Esplanade, Hove at 4.25am on Wednesday (14 July).

Enquiries are ongoing to identify the man, who is described as white with light/grey-ish hair, and is thought to be in his forties or fifties, wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and brown deck shoes.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Officer has been informed.

Anyone with information, or who believes they may know the identity of the man, is urged to report online or call 101, quoting 183 of 14/07.