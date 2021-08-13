John Lydon announces FOUR Sussex dates on forthcoming Q & A tour

Legend and icon John Lydon has announced a rescheduled mammoth 53-date ‘I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right’ spoken word tour, which will talk about how he sees life, along with his unique and extraordinary career. The shows in autumn 2021 will highlight the publication of his latest book, ‘I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right’ and will visit all parts of England, Scotland and Wales. John’s limited edition book will also be on sale at the shows.

Lydon will reflect on the Sex Pistols, Public Image Limited (PiL), his art and his life’s story during informal evenings of conversation and audience questions. The tour will start with three of the first four appearances taking place here in Sussex in September 2021 and end in November 2021 and tickets are on sale now. VIP meet and greet packages are also be available.

An icon, a revolutionary and an immortal, as the frontman and lyricist of the Sex Pistols, Johnny Rotten changed the face of music and sparked a cultural revolution. He caused an earthquake which transformed music for good. During his remarkable years in Public Image Ltd he consistently pushed back the boundaries and still continues to challenge and thrive.

As a writer, Lydon has written two best-selling volumes of memoir: the excoriating ‘Rotten: No Irish, No Blacks, No Dogs’ and the ridiculously entertaining and uncompromising ‘Anger Is An Energy: My Life Uncensored’.

Now he is embarking on his first spoken word tour, where fans will get to hear his stories up-close and personal.

John said of the forthcoming shows: “I could be sh*t. I could be sh*te. I’m left-handed.”

Full list of autumn 2021 UK dates is as follows;

Hastings, White Rock, September 7th

Crawley, The Hawth, September 8th

Dorking, Halls, September 9th

Worthing, Pavilion Theatre, September 10th

Camberley, Theatre, September 11th

Kingston-Upon-Thames, Rose Theatre, September 12th

Epsom, Playhouse, September 14th

St Albans, Arena, September 15th

Bedford, Corn Exchange, September 16th

Ipswich, Corn Exchange, September 17th

Bury St Edmunds, The Apex, September 18th

Clacton-on-Sea, West Cliff Theatre, September 19th

Port Sunlight, Gladstone Theatre, September 21st

Sale, Waterside, September 22nd

Lincoln, New Theatre Royal, September 23rd

Bradford, St George’s Hall, September 24th

Leeds, City Varieties, September 26th

Bristol, St George’s, September 28th

Wimborne, Tivoli, September 29th

Yeovil, Westlands Main Hall, September 30th

Bournemouth, Pavilion, October 1st

Basingstoke, The Anvil, October 3rd

East Grinstead, Chequer Mead, October 4th

Warrington, Parr Hall, October 6th

Lytham St Anne’s, Lowther Pavilion, October 7th

Burnley, Mechanics, October 8th

Wrexham, William Aston Hall, October 9th

Crewe, Lyceum, October 10th

Stafford, Gatehouse, October 11th

Whitley Bay, Playhouse, October 13th

Huddersfield, Lawrence Batley Theatre , October 14th

Northallerton, The Forum, October 15th

Scarborough, Spa Theatre, October 16th

Durham, Gala Theatre, October 17th

Lancaster, Grand Theatre, October 18th

Falkirk, FTH Theatre, October 22nd

Kilmarnock, Grand Hall, October 23rd

Greenock, Beacon Arts, October 24th

Glasgow, Pavilion Theatre, October 25th

Yarm, The PAA, October 26th

Leicester, De Montfort Hall, October 29th

Chesterfield, Winding Wheel, October 30th

Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn, October, 31st

Birmingham, Town Hall, November 1st

Dudley, Town Hall, November 3rd

Tewkesbury, Roses Theatre, November 4th

Loughborough, Town Hall, November 5th

Carmarthen, The Lyric, November 6th

Cheltenham, Pittville Pump Room, November 7th

Porthcawl, Grand Pavilion, November 8th

Exeter, Corn Exchange, November 10th

Bridgwater, McMillan Theatre, November 12th

London, Union Chapel, November 13th

Check your usual ticket supplier for tour tickets or see the relevant venue.

