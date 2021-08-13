BREAKING NEWS

John Lydon announces FOUR Sussex dates on forthcoming Q & A tour

John Lydon (pic Paul Heartfield)

Legend and icon John Lydon has announced a rescheduled mammoth 53-date ‘I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right’ spoken word tour, which will talk about how he sees life, along with his unique and extraordinary career. The shows in autumn 2021 will highlight the publication of his latest book, ‘I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right’ and will visit all parts of England, Scotland and Wales. John’s limited edition book will also be on sale at the shows.

Lydon will reflect on the Sex Pistols, Public Image Limited (PiL), his art and his life’s story during informal evenings of conversation and audience questions. The tour will start with three of the first four appearances taking place here in Sussex in September 2021 and end in November 2021 and tickets are on sale now. VIP meet and greet packages are also be available.

‘I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right’ limited edition book

An icon, a revolutionary and an immortal, as the frontman and lyricist of the Sex Pistols, Johnny Rotten changed the face of music and sparked a cultural revolution. He caused an earthquake which transformed music for good. During his remarkable years in Public Image Ltd he consistently pushed back the boundaries and still continues to challenge and thrive.

As a writer, Lydon has written two best-selling volumes of memoir: the excoriating ‘Rotten: No Irish, No Blacks, No Dogs’ and the ridiculously entertaining and uncompromising ‘Anger Is An Energy: My Life Uncensored’.

Now he is embarking on his first spoken word tour, where fans will get to hear his stories up-close and personal.

John said of the forthcoming shows: “I could be sh*t. I could be sh*te. I’m left-handed.”

Full list of autumn 2021 UK dates is as follows;

Hastings, White Rock, September 7th
Crawley, The Hawth, September 8th
Dorking, Halls, September 9th
Worthing, Pavilion Theatre, September 10th
Camberley, Theatre, September 11th
Kingston-Upon-Thames, Rose Theatre, September 12th
Epsom, Playhouse, September 14th
St Albans, Arena, September 15th
Bedford, Corn Exchange, September 16th
Ipswich, Corn Exchange, September 17th
Bury St Edmunds, The Apex, September 18th
Clacton-on-Sea, West Cliff Theatre, September 19th
Port Sunlight, Gladstone Theatre, September 21st
Sale, Waterside, September 22nd
Lincoln, New Theatre Royal, September 23rd
Bradford, St George’s Hall, September 24th
Leeds, City Varieties, September 26th
Bristol, St George’s, September 28th
Wimborne, Tivoli, September 29th
Yeovil, Westlands Main Hall, September 30th

Bournemouth, Pavilion, October 1st
Basingstoke, The Anvil, October 3rd
East Grinstead, Chequer Mead, October 4th
Warrington, Parr Hall, October 6th
Lytham St Anne’s, Lowther Pavilion, October 7th
Burnley, Mechanics, October 8th
Wrexham, William Aston Hall, October 9th
Crewe, Lyceum, October 10th
Stafford, Gatehouse, October 11th
Whitley Bay, Playhouse, October 13th
Huddersfield, Lawrence Batley Theatre , October 14th
Northallerton, The Forum, October 15th
Scarborough, Spa Theatre, October 16th
Durham, Gala Theatre, October 17th
Lancaster, Grand Theatre, October 18th
Falkirk, FTH Theatre, October 22nd
Kilmarnock, Grand Hall, October 23rd
Greenock, Beacon Arts, October 24th
Glasgow, Pavilion Theatre, October 25th
Yarm, The PAA, October 26th
Leicester, De Montfort Hall, October 29th
Chesterfield, Winding Wheel, October 30th
Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn, October, 31st

Birmingham, Town Hall, November 1st
Dudley, Town Hall, November 3rd
Tewkesbury, Roses Theatre, November 4th
Loughborough, Town Hall, November 5th
Carmarthen, The Lyric, November 6th
Cheltenham, Pittville Pump Room, November 7th
Porthcawl, Grand Pavilion, November 8th
Exeter, Corn Exchange, November 10th
Bridgwater, McMillan Theatre, November 12th
London, Union Chapel, November 13th

Check your usual ticket supplier for tour tickets or see the relevant venue.

Tour flyer

