‘Smash It Up’ – new night for modern punk bands

‘Smash It Up’ is a new night at Lewes Con Club, located at 139 High Street, Lewes, BN7 1XS, showcasing the best local/unsigned/lesser known modern punk bands and musicians. On Thursday 21st October 2021 keen fans will be able to enjoy the delights of SKiNNY MiLK, Young Francis Hi Fi & Mules performing their blistering live sets from 7:30 pm – 11:00 pm. Holding the night together will be DJ Rosie Perez spinning the discs.

Let’s meet the bands…..

Skinny Milk (stylized as SKiNNY MiLK) are Johnny Hart (bass and vocals) and Tim Cox (drums) and they formed in Brighton in early 2016.

The shirtless tattooed duo perform loud energetic psychedelic garage fuzz punk. Their raucous set will be littered with fast heavy repetitive beats. With their echoey mic and instruments to the max, these two borderline heavy metal kids will be putting in tons of effort at The Con Club and they must surely be the loudest duo from Brighton. Imagine something like Black Sabbath meets Hawkwind on steroids if you like!

They have supported bands such as Oh Sees, Once and A Future Band, Flatworms and Kelly Stoltz at Castlemania 2018.

Today the guys have announced that they will shortly be releasing their debut long player ‘Shadowplay’, which will be out on Beast Records.

Check out their work so far on their Bandcamp page: skinny-milk.bandcamp.com

Read the Brighton & Hove News Music Team’s SKiNNY MiLK concert review HERE.

The Young Francis Hi Fi are a bubblegum Punk band specialising in two minute songs about heartbreak and getting high which blast like an adrenaline shot to the heart. Their personnel are: Berlin born Young Francis (guitar/vocals), Jimi Dymond (guitar/backing vocals), Mac Daddy (bass) and Danny Joe Handsome (drums). The boys will fly through classic garage punk meets 60’s beat pop infused with the energy and power of The Damned, Ramones and Dickies.

Listen to their music on their Bandcamp page: youngfrancishifi.bandcamp.com

Read the Brighton & Hove News Music Team’s recent concert review on Young Francis Hi Fi HERE.

Mules are a brand new 4-piece from Brighton and Lewes. They were formed in the final months of lockdown with their angular, dynamic, driving heavy Post-Punk sound. Apparently they are “for fans of IDLES, Joy Division, Interpol and Gang of Four”. Guess I will find out on the night. I jolly well hope so as I love all of those bands.

Stay in touch at: mulesband.com

Grab your ‘Smash It Up’ night tickets HERE.

For those that are wondering, Lewes Con Club is a private, mainly volunteer-run, not-for-profit social club and live entertainment venue, normally open every day to its members and non-members.