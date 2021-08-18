Police speak out after Hove man jailed for life-changing attack

A Sussex Police detective said that an assault which left a man with life-changing injuries was “a callous, unprovoked attack”.

Detective Constable James Botting spoke out after Aftab Miah, 37, of Sherbourne Close, Hangleton, was jailed for 21 months for assaulting Kit Bruce in Second Avenue, Hove.

The sentencing was reported almost three weeks ago by Brighton and Hove News.

Mr Bruce, 24, was taken to hospital by ambulance and treated for bleeding on the brain and a fractured skull after being knocked unconscious.

Detective Constable Botting said: “This was a callous, unprovoked attack in which Aftab Miah left his victim lying in the street with serious injuries.

“Miah has a number of previous convictions for violent crimes and this custodial sentence has taken a violent offender off our streets.

“Violence of any kind has no place in our city and we will continue working to tackle violent behaviour through enforcement and alongside our partner agencies to try to steer people away from violence.”

Describing the attack as he sentenced Miah, Judge Stephen Mooney said: “It was cowardly. It was unprovoked. It was vicious and it has had catastrophic consequences for Mr Bruce and his family.”

Judge Mooney said that the 24-year-old’s life had been ruined and he told Miah: “You robbed him of his hearing, his sense of smell, his balance, his capacity to work.

“His life will never be the same again and it was wholly and completely unnecessary.

Miah became involved in an argument with Mr Bruce in Pascal’s bar and brasserie on a Friday night out in May. The incident was cited when councillors revoked the premises’ alcohol licence.

Sussex Police said: “Miah, who is a trained mixed martial artist, was seen to punch the victim in the face before both men and their respective groups of friends were asked to leave the premises.”

Later, Miah leapt out of the passenger seat of a car which pulled up outside another bar, Libation, across the road from Pascal’s.

Miah went up to Mr Bruce, who was sitting outside the bar drinking with friends, punched him then ran back to the car which drove off.

Sussex Police said: “Witnesses reported seeing Miah punch his victim in the face in an unprovoked attack before getting back in the vehicle and being driven away.

“His victim fell backwards and hit his head on the floor, suffering a fractured skull that led to a bleed on his brain.

“The attack was captured on CCTV and Miah was arrested the following day after being identified by witnesses.”

Miah pleaded guilty to assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) at Hove Crown Court and was jailed on Tuesday 27 July.

The court was told that Miah had several previous convictions going back about 20 years for violence, drugs and driving offences. And he had been jailed before.

He was involved in a violent attack at the Dynamic Hot Yoga business that he runs in Hove. The founder of the business, Stuart Tranter, was injured in the attack.

At Hove Crown Court last month, Rebecca Upton, defending Miah, said that the attack was “a moment of madness – there is no justification for it and he does not suggest that Mr Bruce did anything wrong”.