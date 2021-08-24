Missing Hove teenager found safe

A missing teenager from Hove has been found safe, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Tuesday 24 August).

Toby McLoughlin had been missing for more than a week.

And yesterday the force issued a public appeal for help finding the 15-year-old.

Sussex Police said today: “A teenager who was reported missing in Hove has been found.

“Toby McLoughlin, 15, was traced by officers and is safe and well.

“Sussex Police thanks the public for their help to find him.”