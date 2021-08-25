Police publish picture of Brighton robbery suspect

Police have published a picture of a man suspected of robbing a teenager in Brighton.

Sussex Police said that the mugging happened in The Lanes earlier this month and issued a public appeal for help identifying the suspect this morning (Wednesday 25 August).

The force said: “Police are seeking to identify this man in connection with a robbery in Brighton on Tuesday 3 August.

“An 18-year-old man not local to the area reported being approached in The Lanes area of the city at around 1.15am by a man asking if he could use his mobile phone.

“When the victim refused he was assaulted, causing facial injuries, and his attacker took his phone, wallet and rucksack.

“Shortly after the robbery the victim noticed his bank card was being used for transactions in the city, including at North Street Burger King where this CCTV footage was obtained.

“Anyone who recognises the person in this image, or has any information which could help officers with their inquiries, can report online or by calling 101, quoting serial 0072 of 03/08.”