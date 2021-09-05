Brighton tradesmen banned for drink driving

Two tradesmen from Brighton have been banned from the road for drink driving at the wheel of a Transit van.

Callum Rowley, 25, a plumber, of Beatty Avenue, Coldean, was arrested in Lewes Road, Brighton, at the wheel of a white Ford Transit on Wednesday 7 July.

He was charged with driving with 66 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

He pleaded guilty to drink driving and, at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 5 August, he was banned from driving for 17 months.

He was also ordered to pay a £600 fine, £85 costs and a £60 victim surcharge, making £745 in total.

Fergus Davis, 24, a floor layer, of Mackie Avenue, Patcham, was also arrested in Lewes Road, Brighton, on Wednesday 7 July, driving a two-year-old white Transit.

He was charged with driving with 42 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He also pleaded guilty and, at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 5 August, he was banned from driving for a year.

He was also ordered to pay a £550 fine, £85 costs and a £55 victim surcharge, making £690 in total.

A week later another tradesman was banned at the same court after pleading guilty to drink driving.

Michael Roberts, 31, a double glazer, of Adur Avenue, Shoreham, was arrested in Kingsway, Hove, at the wheel of a red Peugeot 207 on Thursday 8 July.

He was charged with driving with 49 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Roberts was banned from driving for a year and ordered to pay a £250 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge, making £369 in total.

Christopher Childs, 48, unemployed, of Court Farm Road, Rottingdean, was also banned by Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 12 August.

Childs was arrested in Marine Drive, Brighton, on Saturday 10 July and charged with driving red Mazda 2 Tamura with 75 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He was given a 20-month ban and ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge, making £239 in all.

William Deacon, also known as Billy Deacon, 19, of Houghton Court, Shadwells Road, Lancing, was spared a prison sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of driving while disqualified.

One of the offences was committed in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, where Deacon was caught driving a silver Vauxhall Vectra in March, Crawley magistrates were told.

They banned Deacon from driving for a further 18 months and ordered him to do 300 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community sentence.

He was also told to attend 35 days of rehabilitation activity. Deacon, was also already subject to a community order for driving while disqualified and assault.

And another banned driver was caught behind the wheel, driving a red Volkswagen Golf in London Road, Brighton, in January.

Stefano Felice Canfora, 43, of Pearscroft Road, Fulham, London, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified when he appeared before Crawley magistrates.

Canfora was given six penalty points on his licence, fined £750 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £75 victim surcharge, making £910 in total.